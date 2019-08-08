WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a "thuggish regime" for disclosing personal details and a photograph of a U.S. diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

"I don't think that leaking an American diplomat's private information, pictures, names of their children, I don't think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing. "That is not how a responsible nation would behave."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

