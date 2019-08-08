This content was published on August 8, 2019 8:47 PM

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China, August 7, 2019. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a "thuggish regime" for disclosing personal details and a photograph of a U.S. diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

"I don't think that leaking an American diplomat's private information, pictures, names of their children, I don't think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing. "That is not how a responsible nation would behave."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

