FILE PHOTO: A supporter of prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang shouts outside the courthouse where Wang's trial is held, before being detained in Tianjin, China December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called on China to allow freedom of movement to prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, whom it said has been released after five years of unjust detention, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We remain very concerned about reports of his declining physical and mental health, and of his mistreatment in prison," the State Department said, adding that it continued to call on Beijing for the release of 'all those unjustly detained', saying Washington remained concerned by China's 'weak rule of law, arbitrary detentions and torture in custody.'

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

