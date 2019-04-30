WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday warned against an escalation of violence in northwest Syria, saying any such action "will result in the destabilisation of the region."

"We call on all parties, including Russia and the Syrian regime, to abide by their commitments to avoid large scale military offensives, return to a de-escalation of violence in the area, and allow for unhindered humanitarian access," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard Chang)

