(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 277,205 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 37,926 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 6,593.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 3 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/348yQ0J)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

