This content was published on March 23, 2020 6:20 PM

FILE PHOTO: Victoria Wilson and her son Castiel Skinner, 4, wear face masks walking through Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom's implemented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's 40 million residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guerneville, California, U.S., March 21, 2020. Picture taken March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,185 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 199 to 400.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 22 compared to its previous tally reported on March 20.(https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

