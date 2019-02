This content was published on February 19, 2019 3:36 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein attends the Los Angeles Crimefighters Leadership Conference in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign, is expected to step down by mid March, a Justice Department official said on Monday.

Rosenstein had been expected to depart shortly after new Attorney General William Barr took over. Barr was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

