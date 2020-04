This content was published on April 6, 2020 7:57 PM

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Monday that all flights from the United States returning deported Guatemalan migrants are suspended this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joaquin Samayoa, a foreign ministry spokesman, said that the suspension is only in effect this week, which is when Christians celebrate Holy Week.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018