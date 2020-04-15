TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Japan on Wednesday extended the public health emergency for its military bases to all of Japan, where there has been a steady increase in new coronavirus infections and the government has declared a state of emergency for major population areas.

The U.S. military's previous declaration covered only the eastern Kanto region.

The public health emergency will remain in effect until May 15 and gives commanders the authority to enforce compliance with health protection measures for anyone with access to U.S. facilities, U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

