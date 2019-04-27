CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said on Saturday that the United States will have the necessary resources to stop Iran from "taking any action that might be dangerous," Sky News Arabia reported.

The Abu Dhabi-based television channel cited McKenzie as saying "we communicate with our allies and friends in the region to ensure that we are united against the Iranian threat," according to alerts in Arabic by the channel.

The U.S. general was also cited as saying that reducing the number of U.S. troops in Syria will be done cautiously.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Writing by Rania El Gamal, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram