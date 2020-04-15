WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization senseless and dangerous, and said it would be challenged.

"The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless," Pelosi said in a statement. "This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

