This content was published on March 31, 2020 1:35 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to do more to implement widespread testing and deliver critical health supplies to combat the coronavirus, saying there needed to be a more coordinated response.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said President Donald Trump should immediately leverage the Defence Production Act to spur production of more ventilators for patients and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers amid the outbreak.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

