This content was published on April 26, 2019 3:49 PM

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's foreign minister and a Venezuelan judge, according to a statement on the department's website.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and a judge, Carol Padilla, were targeted over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said, the latest in a list of officials blacklisted by U.S. authorities for their role in President Nicolas Maduro's government.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Makini Brice and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

