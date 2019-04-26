WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's foreign minister and a Venezuelan judge, according to a statement on the department's website.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and a judge, Carol Padilla, were targeted over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said, the latest in a list of officials blacklisted by U.S. authorities for their role in President Nicolas Maduro's government.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Makini Brice and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

