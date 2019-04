This content was published on April 24, 2019 5:55 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several individuals and entities under a program targeting the Iran-backed armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

Two individuals -- a Belgium national and a Lebanon national -- and three entities, including two based in Belgium and one based in Britain, were sanctioned, according to a notice on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

