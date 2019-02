This content was published on February 14, 2019 1:09 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Joint U.S.-Libyan forces raided an al Qaeda site in the Libyan city of Ubari on Wednesday, according to a statement by a Libyan official.

The Pentagon could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram