This content was published on April 2, 2020 10:31 PM

FILE PHOTO: Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, addresses the crew in San Diego, California, U.S. January 17, 2020. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was expected to be relieved.

