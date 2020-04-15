DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels approached U.S. Navy vessels on Wednesday in a "dangerous and harassing" manner, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Eleven IRGCN vessels repeatedly approached U.S. navy vessels in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf while the U.S. Navy was carrying out exercises, the statement from the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said, adding that the actions were "dangerous and provocative".

No mention of the incident was found in Iranian media.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

