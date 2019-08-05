LIMA (Reuters) - Washington is opposed to new elections in Venezuela while President Nicolas Maduro remains in power because his government could manipulate the electoral system in his favour, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Lima, Peru, which is hosting a summit on Venezuela on Tuesday, Bolton said ongoing talks between Maduro's government and the opposition in Barbados were "not serious" and were allowing Maduro to buy time.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters