FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton walks to give an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LIMA (Reuters) - Washington is opposed to new elections in Venezuela while President Nicolas Maduro remains in power because his government could manipulate the electoral system in his favour, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Lima, Peru, which is hosting a summit on Venezuela on Tuesday, Bolton said ongoing talks between Maduro's government and the opposition in Barbados were "not serious" and were allowing Maduro to buy time.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler)

