This content was published on May 18, 2018 12:42 AM May 18, 2018 - 00:42

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (reuters_tickers)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading a trade delegation in Washington, has met U.S. President Donald Trump, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Friday. A second round of talks between senior Trump administration officials and their Chinese counterparts started at the U.S. Treasury on Thursday morning, focussed on cutting China's U.S. trade surplus and improving intellectual property protections. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders had earlier said Trump would meet Liu later on Thursday. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion to combat what he says is Beijing's misappropriation of U.S. technology through joint venture requirements and other policies. Beijing has threatened equal retaliation, including tariffs on some of its largest U.S. imports, including aircraft, soybeans and autos. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)

