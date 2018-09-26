U.S.'s Pompeo to visit North Korea next month - U.S. statement
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo(reuters_tickers)
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearisation efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.
Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation's gathering in New York, the department said in a statement.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Reuters