This content was published on September 26, 2018 5:04 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 17:04

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearisation efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday. Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation's gathering in New York, the department said in a statement. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

