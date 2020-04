This content was published on April 13, 2020 2:09 PM

FILE PHOTO: The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first death of a sailor assigned to the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

The sailor, who had been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam last week, died from coronavirus related complications, the Navy said in a statement.

