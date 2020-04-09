WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship jumped to over 400.

The case comes after Thomas Modly resigned as acting Navy secretary on Tuesday, following a mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing the commander of the Theodore Roosevelt, who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

In a statement, the Navy said the sailor was in a 14-day isolation period when admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Thursday.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday.

Modly’s resignation highlighted the U.S. military’s struggle to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding servicemembers as the virus spreads globally.

Modly's resignation occurred only after mounting pressure from Congress and a backlash from the crew, and followed Trump's own suggestion on Monday that he might get involved in the crisis — saying the Navy captain whom Modly fired was also a good man.

Captain Brett Crozier, who Modly relieved of command last week, urged more dramatic steps to safeguard his sailors aboard the Theodore Roosevelt in a four-page letter that leaked to the public last week.

Modly’s controversial trip to Guam over the weekend where he ridiculed the commander aircraft carrier cost taxpayers at least $243,000.

During the trip, Modly questioned Crozier's character, saying at one point he was either "stupid" or "naive." After audio of his speech leaked, including expletives, Modly initially stood by his remarks. But he later apologized at U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s request.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

