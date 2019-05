This content was published on May 27, 2019 2:04 PM

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi speaking at the Chatham House think tank in London, Britain February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

GENEVA (Reuters) - Washington's sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)

