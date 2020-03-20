WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has been 'enormously disappointed' with the Iraqi government's performance in fulfilling its obligation to protect U.S.-led coalition forces inside the country, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

The Iraqi government has told the United States that Baghdad will investigate thoroughly and bring to justice those individuals responsible for last week's rocket attack that killed one British and two American personnel.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

