This content was published on October 3, 2018 8:38 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is monitoring and seeking information on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, a day after his fiancée reported he had failed to emerge from a meeting at the Saudi mission in Istanbul. "We are closely following reports of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and continue to seek information," a State Department official said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

