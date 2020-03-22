WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday criticized France's decision to release from its custody an Iranian engineer facing U.S. charges of attempting to illegally import U.S. technology for military purposes on behalf of an Iranian company.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Iranian national Jalal Rohollahnejad was the subject of a U.S. extradition request, adding that "it is regrettable in this instance that France failed to uphold its treaty obligations and prevented justice from being pursued."

A French court last year approved Rohollahnejad's extradition, according to a judicial source.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters