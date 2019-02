This content was published on February 13, 2019 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not received an invitation to talks in Pakistan announced earlier on Wednesday by the Afghan Taliban militant group, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

"While we have noted the Taliban’s public announcement, we have not received a formal invitation to any talks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram