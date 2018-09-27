External Content

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Security Council resolutions do not allow for any exceptions to North Korea sanctions, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said on Thursday, after China said there are provisions for the council to modify measures if Pyongyang complies. "The U.N. Security Council resolutions that we are seeking to enforce don't provide any of those exceptions. We are not in favour of those," Sullivan told a news conference. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton at the United Nations; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Reuters