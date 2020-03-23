This content was published on March 23, 2020 8:24 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the current state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

DOHA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.

"Secretary Pompeo is going to meet with Taliban officials in Doha including Mullah Baradar, Taliban's chief negotiator, to press the Taliban to continue to comply with the agreement signed last month," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

