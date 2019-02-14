This content was published on February 14, 2019 7:42 PM

FILE PHOTO: William Barr smiles during a break in his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed William Barr as attorney general on Thursday, installing a seasoned lawyer with decades of Washington experience to head the Justice Department and making him in charge of overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-running probe into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The Senate voted 54 to 45, largely along party lines. He could be sworn into the post before week's end.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

