This content was published on October 4, 2018 3:28 AM Oct 4, 2018 - 03:28

FILE PHOTO: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Gabriella Demczuk/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday set up a procedural vote for as early as Friday on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. McConnell, a Republican, filed a petition for a so-called cloture vote, which if successful would limit debate on the Kavanaugh nomination and start the clock ticking on a final 30-hour waiting period before the Senate could vote to confirm the nominee. After filing a cloture petition, lawmakers must wait one legislative day before proceeding to the cloture vote, according to Senate rules. That means a cloture vote could come on Friday morning at the soonest. (Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Reuters