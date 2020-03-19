FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters while walking to his office, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a massive new coronavirus stimulus bill on Thursday, but a vote on passage still appears to be days away, a senior Republican lawmaker said.

"We'll have a bill ready. Senator McConnell will introduce it today. I hope we can work with our Democratic counterparts over the next couple of days to come to a conclusion and pass it," Republican Senator Lamar Alexander told reporters.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul)

