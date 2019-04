This content was published on April 20, 2019 1:36 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American service member died in a "non-combat incident" on Saturday in Ninawa Province, Iraq, the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the service member, nor give details of the incident, and said further information would be released "as appropriate."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Toby Chopra)

