This content was published on April 13, 2020 3:18 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during an Easter blessing event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday it will hear arguments by teleconference next month in a high-profile dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed and other cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote. The justices will participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)

