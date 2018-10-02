External Content

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue to support French-led military efforts in Mali against militants and there is no intention to reduce the level of assistance, U.S. Defence Secretary Mattis said on Tuesday. "We have no intention of cutting back one bit on that support," Mattis said during a press conference with his French counterpart in Paris. "We will maintain the intelligence support, our logistic support and we fully embrace the French mission there as do a number of our other allies," Mattis said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

