WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will outline Washington's plans to help rebuild Venezuela in the event President Nicolas Maduro leaves - at a conference in Lima next week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

The official declined to give any details about U.S. President Donald Trump's vague warning on Thursday of a blockade for Venezuela, but said that Maduro should view Trump's comments as a sign he should take advantage of ongoing talks in Barbados to come up with an "exit plan," the official said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

