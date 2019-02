This content was published on February 15, 2019 8:33 PM

FILE PHOTO: A guest visits the south reflecting pool as he lays his hands on the names of victims during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The special master overseeing a U.S. government fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on Friday said future awards will be significantly reduced because the fund is running short of money.

Rupa Bhattacharyya, the special master, said the $2.375 billion (£1.8 billion) remaining in the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund is not enough to compensate the thousands of victims and family members still eligible for awards.

About $5 billion has been paid on more than 21,000 claims to the fund, which is slated to expire in December 2020.

The attacks involved the crashing of airplanes hijacked by al Qaeda into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington, and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram