This content was published on March 18, 2020 2:11 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's FY2021 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday and they "welcomed the strong measures taken by both countries thus far to address the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Mnuchin and Aso "reaffirmed their commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," the statement said.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

