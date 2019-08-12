This content was published on August 12, 2019 11:20 AM

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday accused the United States of turning the Gulf region into a "matchbox ready to ignite", according to Al Jazeera television.

The Gulf waterway "is narrow, it will become less safe as foreign (navy) vessels increase their presence in it," the Qatar-based channel cited him as saying in an interview.

"The region has become a matchbox ready to ignite because America and its allies are flooding it with weapons," he said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

