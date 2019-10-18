WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United States Vice President Mike Pence plans to deliver his second major policy speech on China next Thursday, a White House official told Reuters, as hopes that a partial deal between Beijing and Washington to ease a tit-for-tat trade war grow.

Pence will deliver the remarks for the Wilson Center at the Conrad Hotel, the person said, about a year after he drew a tough line on China in an address at the Hudson Institute.

Reuters reported last month that a major speech by Pence on China that was originally scheduled for June and was expected to take a hawkish stance on Beijing, had been rescheduled for later this year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

