FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen as Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Trump administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing while holding up a chart reading "15 Ways to Slow the Spread" at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive.

"The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested," Pence told the daily briefing at the White House.

"Given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

