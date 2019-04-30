This content was published on April 30, 2019 12:30 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organisation, the White House said on Tuesday, which would bring sanctions against Egypt's oldest Islamist movement.

"The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram