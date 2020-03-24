DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates will suspend all passengers flights in and out of the Gulf Arab state on Tuesday night, Dubai Airports said on its website, indicating it would take place 24 hours earlier than initially announced.

"The decision has been made by the UAE authorities to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE,” the state operator said, adding the measure would be implemented from 11:59 p.m. (1959 GMT).

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)

