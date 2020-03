This content was published on March 30, 2020 2:40 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has extended distance learning for all government and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

