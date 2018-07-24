The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki is welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed upon arriving for a three-day visit, at the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates hosted the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Tuesday, lauding their "bold and historic" rapprochement as enhancing prospects for peace and prosperity.

The long-time rivals signed an agreement earlier this month to restore ties, ending two decades of hostility since conflict erupted in 1998.

The UAE played a role in bringing the two sides together, the government said last week, without disclosing the extent of its involvement.

The UAE, along with other Gulf Arab states, has taken an increasingly active role in the Horn of Africa and has set up military bases and commercial ports in several countries there.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said after meeting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki that their agreement would enhance security in the Horn of Africa and wider region.

"We are confident that this step will contribute to further cooperation & joint coordination between the neighbours & fulfil their people's aspirations for peace, development & prosperity ..." he said in a post on Twitter following the meeting in the UAE capital.

"The bold & historic step taken by the leaders of the two neighbouring countries to end the conflict and open new horizons for cooperation and joint coordination is a model that can be followed in resolving conflicts around the world."

Triggered by a border dispute in 1998, the conflict killed more than 80,000 people. At least 350,000 people living along the border on both sides were uprooted and forced to flee.

