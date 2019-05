This content was published on May 22, 2019 12:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: A damaged ANDREA VICTORY ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said it welcomes the participation of a number of ''brotherly and friendly states'' in the investigation of the ''sabotage operations'' that targeted four tankers near its territorial waters, the state-news agency WAM reported on Wednesday citing a foreign ministry statement.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)

