By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Police in Uganda on Monday fired tear gas to disperse supporters of pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine when he tried to hold a rally, underscoring the hurdles he faces as he seeks to unseat long ruling President Yoweri Museveni, 75.

Police later arrested Wine, a lawmaker whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, accusing him of seeking to stage an illegal assembly.

Wine and his pressure group People Power had aimed to start countrywide consultations with his supporters on his plans to stand in presidential polls next year, in which he would seek to dislodge Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Giles Elgood)

