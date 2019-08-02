LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia was to blame after the United States withdrew from the landmark nuclear missile pact (INF) between the two countries, saying the United Kingdom fully supported NATO's response.

"Russia has caused the INF Treaty to collapse by secretly developing and deploying a treaty-violating missile system which can target Europe's capitals," Raab said on Twitter.

"Their contempt for the rules-based international system threatens European security."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by David Milliken)

