This content was published on August 12, 2019 12:11 PM

Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times", at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is concerned about the latest violence in Hong Kong and wants calm from all sides, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, an escalation in anti-government protests in the former British colony.

Johnson's spokesman said the Britain wanted the Hong Kong government to engage with all parties in constructive dialogue.

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram