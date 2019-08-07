This content was published on August 7, 2019 4:14 PM

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had expressed concern to his Indian counterpart about the situation in the disputed Kashmir region.

"I have to spoken to the Indian Foreign Minister," Raab said on Wednesday. "We've expressed some of our concerns around the situation and called for calm, but also had a clear readout of the situation from the perspective of the Indian government."

Pakistan said it would downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with arch-rival India after New Delhi stripped its portion of the contested Kashmir region of special status.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

