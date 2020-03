This content was published on March 26, 2020 11:16 AM

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's navy said on Thursday it had shadowed seven Russian warships after detecting high levels of activity by Russian vessels off its coastline.

"The Navy has completed a concentrated operation to shadow the Russian warships after unusually high levels of activity in the English Channel and North Sea," the Royal Navy said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

